Full absorption of Media Markt – The stores are renamed “Public+home”

The close cooperation of the two retail brands Public and Media Markt laid strong foundations for the co-creation of the innovative concept “Public + home”. The CEO of the Public Group company, Robby Bourlas, said: “The complete absorption of MediaMarkt and the transformation of its stores into ‘Public + home’ is a historic moment for the domestic retail trade. We are proud to integrate all of Media Markt’s products and services into Public, but above all its people, who have a high level of expertise. Our new stores bring an incomparable combination of expertise and experience that anyone will notice.”

According to the announcement, “the MediaMarkt stores in Attica, Thessaloniki, Patras, Larissa and Rhodes have already been upgraded to ‘Public + home’ incorporating the huge variety of household appliances, the competitive offers of MediaMarkt and the strategic agreements with leading brands such as Miele, NEFF, Samsung, LG, Bosch, Siemens, Pitsos, Philips, Liebherr, Whirlpool etc. The 13 ‘Public + home’ stores have huge spaces that comfortably accommodate the entire range of products, with suggestions for the whole family, providing parking and easy access next to major roads. Media Markt’s strong offers on home appliances and televisions will now be available in ‘Public + home’ stores and on Public.gr in an even more attractive format.”

The “Public + home” stores will fully absorb the 530 specialized people of MediaMarkt, who have years of expertise in the field of household appliances and televisions, according to the same announcement. The employees of the company are doing their best to help customers find the right product based on their budget and making use of recycling programs special appliance subsidies.