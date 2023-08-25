Meteo: 52% fewer large fires, 195% increase in burnt land this year in Greece

Burnt land in Greece rose by 195% from the beginning of the year until Thursday 24.08.2023 compared to the average burnt land from 2002 to 2022, according to the European Forest Fire Information System processed by the FLAME Fire Meteorological Team of the Meteo Unit of the National Observatory of Athens.

According to Meteo, 1,281,480 stremmas of burnt land were recorded until Thursday 24.08.2023. Greece ranks first among 20 Mediterranean countries. Spain comes second with 824,640 stremmas and Italy third with 595,330 stremmas.

France (+66%) and Morocco (+30%) also recorded an increase in burnt land, while a decrease was recorded in the rest of the countries.