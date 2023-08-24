Globus Maritime: New order for two newbuild bulk carriers

Globus Maritime Limited’s investments in newly built ships have exceeded 180 million dollars.

Τhe US-listed company has recently agreed with a Japanese shipyard to build two ultramax bulk carriers (capacity 64,000 dwt each).

The two steamers will be ready for delivery in the second half of 2026.

The total price of the order is approximately 75.5 million dollars and the shipping company will finance the deal with loans and its own funds.

This was the company’s third new tonnage order in about 16 months.

More specifically, in April 2022 it ordered an ultramax from the Japanese shipyard Nihon Shipyard, for 37.5 million dollars, and a month later it agreed with the Chinese yard Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering for two more ships of this type, with a total cost of 70.3 million dollars.

Thus, after the latest investment, the listed company’s investment on newly built ships amounts to approximately 183.3 million dollars.

“We remain consistent in our commitment to renew our fleet with modern and fuel-efficient vessels. We will continue to enhance shareholder value and develop our fleet,” Globus Maritime CEO, Athanasios Fidakis, commented.

As part of the renewal, the sale of the supramaxes Sky Globe (built 2009) and Star Globe (built 2010), which was announced about a week ago, is also included.

The Globus fleet consists of eight bulk carriers, with a total capacity of 567,467 dwt and an average age of 11.2 years, while a shipbuilding program for five more is underway.