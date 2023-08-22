Very high risk of fire for six regions on Wednesday

A very high risk of fire (risk category 4) is predicted for Wednesday in six regions of the country, according to the Fire Risk Prediction Map issued by the general secretariat of Civil Protection of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection (civilprotection.gov.gr).

More specifically, a very high fire risk is predicted for the following areas:

Eastern Macedonia & Thrace (Evros, including the island of Samothraki, Rhodope, Xanthi, Kavala, Thassos)

North Aegean (Lemnos, Lesvos)

Central Greece (Boeotia, Fthiotida, Evia, including the island of Skyros, Fokida)

Attica

Peloponnese (Corinthia, Argolis, Arcadia)

Western Greece (Achaia)

The general secretariat of Civil Protection (civilprotection.gov.gr) of the Ministry of Climate Crisis & Civil Protection has informed the competent authorities as well as the regions and municipalities of the above regions, so that they are on increased civil protection readiness in order to address any fires immediately.