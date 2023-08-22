Food Scale Hub: Innovative program of 6.7 million euros

Impress is a project under the auspices of Horizon Europe, started in May 2023 and focused on the European Bioeconomy and Blue Development strategies, aiming at promoting sustainable and zero-waste production and consumption with the help of technology.

The total budget of the project is 6.72 million euros and has a duration of four years, from 2023 to 2027. The main aim is, on the one hand, to have innovative solutions that will contribute to meeting the growing demand for food of aquatic origin with sustainably and on the other hand to create opportunities that will entice the business community to adopt more circular and zero-waste approaches.

To achieve this, the project is divided into two important areas.

According to Food Scale Hub officials, program partners will work together to address key sustainability challenges for both marine and freshwater, from the sea to the consumer’s shelf.

“The IMPRESS project presents an unprecedented opportunity to promote sustainable practices and create value across the marine and freshwater sector, while addressing urgent environmental and societal challenges,” project coordinator Professor Brijesh Tiwari said.