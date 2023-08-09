Athens stock market ends higher; turnover at 65.19 million euros

The Athens stock exchange ended slightly higher on Wednesday.

More specifically, the general index rose 0.46% to close at 1,317.18 points. The Large Cap index rose 0.38% and the Mid Cap index rose 0.15%. Turnover was 65.19 million euros in volume of 17,766,468 shares.

Sarantis (5.42%), Motor Oil (2.68%) and GEK Terna (2.02%) recorded the biggest gains among blue chip stocks, while Piraeus Port (-2.03%), Alpha bank (-1.43%) and Ellaktor (-1.39%) suffered the heaviest losses.

Among market sectors, Oil (2.41%) and Financial Services (0.96%) moved upwards, while Health (-2.11%) and Personal Products (-0.66%) moved downwards.

Advancers led decliners by 60 to 53, with another 14 shares remaining unchanged.

Attica Publications (9.30%) and Domiki Crete (6.06%) were top gainers, while Xylemporia (-8.41%) and Intralot (-5.88%) were top losers.