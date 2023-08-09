Logo Image

Hellenic Railways Organisation: Signaling and remote train control projects handed over

Important infrastructure projects in Greece’s railway network were handed over officially to the Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE) by its subsidiary ErgOSE.

The projects concern the signaling on the Larissa-Plati segment (130km) of the Athens-Thessaloniki line, and the remote train control system on the Domokos-Larissa segment (200km) on the same line.

The Larissa Railway Traffic Control System, which is controlling the Domokos-Plati segment using state-of-the-art equipment, was also handed over.

The last remaining signaling system – on the Tithorea-Inoi segment – will be ready by the end of September. Following that segment, the entire Athens-Thessaloniki line will be managed remotely.

“The railway is being updated aiming at the safety, respect and better service of the passenger public,” according to the OSE announcement.

