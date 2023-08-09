‘China International Import Expo’ offers Greek companies opportunity to expand

The Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry will finance the participation of its member companies in the 6th “China International Import Expo”, which will take place in Shanghai, November 5-10, 2023.

The fair includes six (6) Exhibition Halls, dedicated to commercial products and services. Its organization is a strategic choice of the Chinese government and aims to open the Chinese market to foreign companies.

The participation and presence in this expo, in which Chinese companies will be buyers, is a unique opportunity for Greek companies to present themselves and position themselves in the Chinese market and, at the same time, a first-class opportunity for companies active in the construction of materials for ships, to present their products to the Chinese shipyards where a significant number of ships are built on behalf of Greek shipowners.

It is worth noting that the estimated amount of imports of services and goods in China, in the next 5 years, will exceed 10 trillion dollars. Last year, 480,000 trade visitors toured the expo, while deals signed during the expo exceeded 72.6 billion dollars.