The 94 arrested to appear before prosecutor

The 94 persons arrested in connection with the death of a 29-year AEK fan would appear before the prosecutor on Wednesday morning.

The man was stabbed to death in brawls that broke out late on Monday by fans of visiting Croatian Dinamo Zagreb in Nea Philadelphia, outside the OPAP Arena, where another eight people were injured.

A total of 98 people were arrested yesterday, however, four of them were released. According to public broadcaster ERT, the police are still looking for at least 50 people who seem to have participated in the incidents. Another five Croatians were arrested on Wednesday at the port of Igoumenitsa while they were preparing to board the ship bound for Italy.

Also, genetic material was taken from all the suspects in an effort to identify the perpetrator of the murder of 29-year-old Michalis K., an AEK fan.

It is reported that more than 100 Dinamo fans came to Greece ahead of the first leg of the Champions League, due to take place on Tuesday evening, despite the decision to ban away fans.

The match was postponed following the incidents.

Meanwhile, Citizen Protection Minister Yiannis Economou announced that seven senior officers in the Greek Police would immediately be removed from their positions, adding that prevention on the part of the authorities had failed.