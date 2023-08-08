Logo Image

ELSTAT: Exports fell by 24.5% in June

The deficit of the trade balance in June 2023 amounted to 2,597.8 million euros in comparison with 3,053.1 million euros in June 2022, recording a drop of 14.9%.

The total value of imports-arrivals amounted to 6,700.5 million euros in June 2023 in comparison with 8,490.2 million euros in June 2022, recording a drop of 21.1%, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The corresponding value excluding oil products in June 2023 recorded a drop of 296.8 million euros or 5.4% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in June 2023 recorded a drop of 314.7 million euros or 5.7%, in comparison with June 2022.

Moreover, the total value of exports-dispatches amounted to 4,102.7 million euros in June 2023 in comparison with 5,437.1 million euros in June 2022, down 24.5%. The corresponding value excluding oil products fell by 27.1 million euros or 0.9% in June 2023 and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in June 2023 also fell by 34.3 million euros or 1.1%, in comparison with June 2022.

The deficit of the trade balance in June 2023 amounted to 2,597.8 million euros in comparison with 3,053.1 million euros in June 2022, recording a drop of 14.9%. The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in June 2023 fell by 269.7 million euros or 11.6% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in June 2023 fell by 280.4 million euros or 12.0%, in comparison with June 2022.

