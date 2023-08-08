Football hooligan clashes; a 22-year-old AEK fan dead

A 22-year-old Greek man died in clashes that broke out late on Monday by fans of visiting Croatian Dinamo Zagreb ahead of Tuesday’s match with AEK.

According to the police, the victim, a 22-year-old AEK fan, suffered injuries from a sharp object.

More than 100 Dinamo fans departed from the capital of Croatia and arrived in OPAP Arena Stadium, in Nea Philadelphia, on Monday despite the decision to ban away fans.

Four Greeks and four Croatians were also treated for various injuries, while police have made 96 arrests.