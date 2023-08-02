US House of Representatives: Examining possibility of building military bases on Greek islands

Τhe US House of Representatives passed an amendment for the examination of a proposal to build US military bases on Greek islands and enhance the US military presence in general as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The amendment calls for the US Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of State to jointly submit to the appropriate congressional committees a report on the security relationship between the United States and Greece.

The report should also include “an analysis of the potential for additional bases or expanded United States military presence in the Hellenic Republic, particularly on Greek islands.”

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the amendment provides that the report should have been submitted within two months following the signing of the National Defense Authorization Act.