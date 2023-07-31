Eurostat: Greece’s inflation up to 3.4% in July

Greece’s inflation rose slightly to 3.4% in July, compared with 2.8% in June, according to Eurostat data.

Eurozone inflation stood at 5.3% in July 2023, down from 5.5% in June.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in July (10.8%, compared with 11.6% in June), followed by services (5.6%, compared with 5.4% in June), non-energy industrial goods (5.0%, compared with 5.5% in June) and energy (-6.1%, compared with -5.6% in June).