Mytilineos: Turnover up 17% in H1

Mytilineos said on Thursday its turnover rose 17% to 2.516 billion euros in the first half of 2023 compared with 2.154 billion euros in the same period last year. Its EBITDA rose 9% to 438 million euros, its net profit after minorities also rose 61% to 268 million euros and earnings per share jumped 59% to 1.94 euro.

Net Debt, on an adjusted basis, reached 1.019 billion euros, excluding 220 million of non-recourse debt.

FITCH recently upgraded Mytilineos to “BB+”, just one notch away from achieving the goal of investment grade, for the first time in its history. Following this issuance Mytilineos further enhances its available liquidity, ensuring the smooth implementation of its investment plan.