Fiscal Council: Growth rate at 2.8% in 2024

The Hellenic Fiscal Council in its six-monthly report on the fiscal and macroeconomic developments of the Greek economy sees a growth rate of 2.6% this year and 2.8% in 2024.

The Greek economy maintained a significant part of its momentum from 2022 and in the first months of 2023 despite geopolitical uncertainty due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, high inflation, the energy crisis and subsequent tight monetary policy, the report said.

“Prudent fiscal management is a prerequisite for the full recovery and consolidation of the credibility of the Greek economy, which will contribute to the strengthening of economic development and ultimately to the improvement of social well-being,” the president of the Council, Anastasia Miaouli, said.