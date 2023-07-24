Mitsotakis: We will rebuild all that was lost, compensate the fire-stricken

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the firefighters’ efforts to put out the fires in Rhodes and other areas, during his speech regarding the draft legislation on the special electoral roll for voters living abroad in Parliament on Monday.

“We are at war, focused exclusively on the front with the fires. We will rebuild all that was lost, compensate those that were fire-stricken,” Mitsotakis underlined.

He also commented that the battle with the fires “was and is unequal. And so, it will continue as long as conditions remain difficult.”

He warned that “we still have three difficult days ahead of us” and called on everyone to be “on permanent alert” in the coming weeks.