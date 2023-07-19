Wildfires in Loutraki, Dervenochoria and Rhodes raging amid strong winds and scorching temperatures

A difficult day dawns, as fires in Loutraki, Dervenochoria and Rhodes are still raging with firefighters battling to contain the spread of the flames.

The rekindlings and changes in the direction of the winds in Dervenochoria are making the work of the firefighters difficult. The fire is now heading towards Vlyhada. A wildfire is also raging in Loutraki, with the effort being focused on preventing the flames from passing under the Athens-Corinth highway and keeping a safe distance from the nearby refineries. The situation is also difficult in Rhodes, where the fire is sweeping uncontrolled through forest land.

Meanwhile, thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes after a message was sent via the emergency number 112.

According to the Fire Brigade:

– Ground teams, 5 airplanes and 8 helicopters are now operating in Western Attica.

– Ground teams, 4 airplanes and 3 helicopters are operating in Loutraki.

– Ground teams, 3 airplanes and 3 helicopters are operating in Rhodes.

The Fire Brigade’s press spokesperson pointed out that foreign forces provided by the European Civil Protection Organization, as well as 4 aircraft that arrived in Greece yesterday afternoon from Italy and France, are helping to extinguish the fires.