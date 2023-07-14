Erdogan: Together with Mitsotakis, we want to take steps in the positive direction

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a few days after his meeting with the Greek Prime Minister on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, referred to the Greek-Turkish relations and Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“Together with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as leaders who won the recent elections, we want to take steps in the positive direction,” the Turkish president said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Earlier, however, the spokesman of Erdogan’s AKP party, Omer Celik, had stated that “with militarized islands and sinking boats there is no rapprochement” between the two countries, while he described the Muslim minority in Thrace as “Turkish”.