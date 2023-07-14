Dimand to present redevelopment project of the emblematic FIX Brewery

Dimand will officially present the redevelopment project of the emblematic FIX Brewery building, at the western entrance of the city, in Thessaloniki, in autumn.

The planning has not yet been completed, Dimand’s general director of Investments, Nikos Dimtsas, said to “Naftemporiki”, however the company’s intention is to proceed with the construction of a hotel, residential units, office spaces, as well as restaurants, leisure facilities and cultural centers.

The budget of the project exceeds 150 million euros. Old buildings, including old warehouses, have already been demolished, while the planning aims at the upgrading of the historical-preservable buildings of the area.

Meanwhile, the construction works are in full progress, opposite the FIX building, of the large and bioclimatic office complex “HUB 26”, an investment of more than 35 million euros carried out by Dimand together with Prodea Investments.