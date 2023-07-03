Greeks faced with tax burden during summer

A particularly “demanding” period begins for all taxpayers from now on and until the end of the year as they will have to pay more than 5 billion euros to the tax authorities.

July is one of the most difficult months as approximately 6.4 billion euros should be collected, while the month with the lowest tax obligations was March, when approximately 3.4 billion euros had to be collected.

It is worth noting that the second half of the year is more “demanding”, compared to the first, since receipts must ‘jump’ to 32.361 billion euros. However, it should be mentioned that the income tax, the Uniform Real Estate Property Tax (ENFIA), the annual road tax for cars, as well as a number of other obligations are always paid in the period July-December.

However, the question remains as to how much the taxpayers will be able to cope with the taxes that they have to pay, since every month they hardly meet their obligations, which is also reflected on the outstanding debt totaling at least 107 billion euros.

This is also the main concern of the new financial staff, that is if the taxpayers will manage to cope with the new obligations although they are significantly lower than in previous years.