Contract 717 for automatic operation and signaling of the railway network submitted to Parliament

Hellenic Railway Organisation’s (OSE) contract 717 for the automatic operation and signaling of the railway network is making its way to the Parliament.

The European prosecutors who were investigating the contract for mismanagement, “stumbled” on any responsibilities of the former ministers Christos Spirtzis and Costas Karamanlis. The file will be forwarded to the Parliament through the Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court.

The contract was signed in 2014, but seven extensions have since been granted. The case reached the European Public Prosecutor’s Office several months before the accident in Tempe with 57 dead.