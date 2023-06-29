Bespoke SGA Holdings acquires 60% of ION chocolate industry

Bespoke SGA Holdings SA, owned by entrepreneur Spyros Theodoropoulos, proceeded to the acquisition of a majority stake in ION, according to the initial agreement between the two parties.

Following the new transaction, Bespoke SGA Holdings SA owns 60% of ION chocolate industry, including the right to run its management.

Referring to the acquisition of the additional percentage in ION, Spyros Theodoropoulos stated: “I feel particular joy for our participation in the emblematic chocolate industry ION and at the same time have a sense of responsibility towards the old shareholders and consumers for the seamless development of ION based on innovation and maintaining the high quality of the products.”

In their joint statement, the shareholders of ION said: “Following our agreement and after a year of successful cooperation, we are committed to continue operating based on our common values and business ethics. Our common goal is further development and extroversion in order to make ION an important regional actor in the sector.”