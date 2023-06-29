Tsipras resigns from SYRIZA leadership

The time has come to begin a new cycle in SYRIZA, party leader Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday, in his statements at Zappeio after a meeting of the Executive Bureau of the party.

The new SYRIZA is the immediate priority, he stressed.

“I understand the need for a new wave in SYRIZA. And I have decided to step aside so it can pass. I have confidence in the human resources of our party. In the inexhaustible forces of society and the Left. I therefore decided to propose the election of a new leadership by the members of the party, as stipulated in its constitution. An immediate recourse to the relevant procedures. In which, of course, I will not be a candidate. But I will be present before, during and after them,” he said.