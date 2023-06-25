Greek elections: Voting centers opened at 07:00; to shut down at 19:00 on Sunday

The voting centers all over Greece for the second round of national elections opened on Sunday, at 07:00, and will shut down at 19:00.

A total of 9,813,595 Greek citizens (4,763,264 men and 5,050,331 women) are registered to vote at 21,634 voting centers.

Greeks living abroad voted from their place of residence on Saturday, June 24.

On May 21 the first round of Greek national elections, New Democracy party had a lead of 40.8% versus 20.7% for the leftist Syriza party, but fell just short of the threshold needed to form a government on its own, prompting a repeat vote under different rules that make it easier for the winning party to secure a majority in the 300-seat parliament.