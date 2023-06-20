The Ellinikon Riviera Tower: The first floors will be ready by the end of the year

The first floors of the Riviera Tower, the first “green coastal residential” skyscraper in Greece, will be visible to passers-by from Posidonos street by the end of the year, while the first building complex of the redevelopment in Elliniko will be handed over to the authorities in autumn 2023, as LAMDA Development CEO, Odysseas Athanasiou, told Minister of Development and Investments of the caretaker government, Eleni Louris-Dendrinos on Tuesday.

The minister visited the ongoing projects of Hellinikon and met with Athanasiou who briefed her on the progress of the implementation of the largest private investment in Greece, amounting to 8 billion euros, and the largest urban regeneration plan in Europe.