Yu Zenggang at the 7th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference: Record profitability for PPA S.A. – The goal is further development

Greece has always been a great maritime power globally. After significant investments in the expansion of its infrastructure, the port of Piraeus can respond today more effectively than ever to these increased demands, Yu Zenggang, Executive Chairman, Piraeus Port Authority S.A. said during his greeting at the 7th Shipping Conference of “Naftemporiki”.

Yu Zenggang underlined the multiple high rankings that the port of Piraeus currently holds, noting that:

It is the fifth largest container port in Europe.

It is the largest and best-connected port in the Eastern Mediterranean.

It is the first in passenger transport and the third base-homeport for cruise in Europe.

The chairman of PPA S.A. underlined that the administration’s main objective is to further increase the competitiveness of the port and seeks to continue strengthening the shipping industry, contributing to the prosperity of the country through the thriving transport industry, tourism, and trade.