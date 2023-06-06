Castle of Mytilene: New findings from the restoration work come to light

The restoration work of the north-eastern bailey of the castle of Mytilene, about 800 meters long, has been completed. The project of restoring the north-eastern bailey of the castle lasted about eight years and was part of the ambitious and multi-faceted project carried out for a number of years with the view to highlighting the medieval core of the city of Mytilene.

The findings that came to light during the excavation work that was carried out along with the restoration work were rather important.

Excavations have brought to light parts of the wall of Mytilene of the classical era, demolished by the Athenians during the defection of Mytilene from the Athens Alliance in the Peloponnesian War as well as parts of the Byzantine walls and the Genoa walls.

Among the most interesting recent findings is that of a mass burial that dates back to the first half of the 19th century. A finding that proves the tragic moments the city’s residents experienced during the plague pandemic that hit Mytilene in 1832.