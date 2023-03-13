Greek car market slowed in February

The Greek car market slowed in the second month of 2023 after a surge in January. A report by Hellenic Statistical Authority showed that car registrations fell 7% in February totaling 17,233 vehicles (new or used ones), from 18,521 in the corresponding month last year. The statistics service, in its montrhly report, said that new car sales totaled 10,824 in February, up 16.4% from February 2022. However, car sales in the first two months of 2023, totaled 38,362, up 17.8% from the same period in 2022, with new car registrations totaling 22,462, up 46.3% over the same period.

Motorcycle registrations totaled 3,045 in February, down 14.7% from February 2022, with new motorcycle sales down 10% to 2,866. In the January-February period, motorcycle registrations totaled 7,232, up 22.5% from the same period last year, while new motorcycle sales jumped 27.5% to 6,730.