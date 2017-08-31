Greek econ minister receives US ambassador

Thursday, 31 August 2017 14:56
The Greek minister, previously a long-time economics professor at an exclusive northeast university in the United States, referred to Greece as a "friendly destination" for new investment plans, while adding that his leftist-rightist coalition government aims to facilitate foreign direct investments.
Greek Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou on Thursday received US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, with talks reportedly focusing on US investors' interest in Greece, according to a press release issued by the former's office.

Both men, according to the press release, also discussed Papadimitriou's official trip to the US in October.

