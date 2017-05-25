IMF spox reiterates Fund's stance on Greek bailout: 'Need to see debt sustainability'

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice on Thursday repeated that the Fund needs "specificity" in terms of Greek debt sustainability in order to rejoin the country's bailout.

"The IMF position remains: that we need to see the two legs of the approach, that is the strong package of reforms, which we have now...

"... but we also need to see debt sustainability, before we would be able to propose IMF financial participation in a program. We would need to see both of those legs. And that position has not changed," Rice said, adding, however, that "differences are narrowing".

He also expressed optimism that an agreement with European creditors can be reached at the next Eurogroup meeting on June. 15.

