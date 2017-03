The Union of Greek Shipowners (EEE) on Wednesday announced that Katerina Peppa will assume the position of director of the shipowners’ association, beginning on April 1.

Peppa, the current deputy director, will take over from Efstratios Xinos, who has served in the position for more than 30 years.

The new EEE director-designate was born in Piraeus. She is a graduate of the Athens Law School with post-graduate studies in maritime and European law.