Committee head: Any change in shipping sector framework will negatively affect EU's economy

The head of the Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee in London, better known as simply the "Committee", this week again warned that any change in the shipping sector's institutional framework will have negative repercussions for the EU’s economy.

Charalambos Fafalios also reiterated that the Greek-controlled fleet remains the world’s largest, and is, in fact, continually expanding into other categories and types of vessels.

Speaking during a New Year’s event by the Committee in London, he voiced his support for the Greek government’s efforts, in tandem with the Union of Greek Shipowners, to maintain the current European framework in the shipping sector.

"If this changes, the damage for Greece will be huge and the EU’s maritime shipping sector will gradually disappear," Fafalios said.