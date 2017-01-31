Govt eyes more expansive property and assets tax to replace current framework

Tuesday, 31 January 2017 23:17
UPD:23:26
REUTERS/JOHN KOLESIDIS

According to the draft proposals, the new all-encompassing framework will graduate from buildings, lots and rural land to including vehicles of all types, pleasure craft and even works or art and precious metals.
By G. Palaitsakis
 gpal@naftemporiki.gr

The government this week unveiled a proposal to replace the current property tax with a more expansive "asset tax", which will ostensibly include all real estate held by taxpayers but moveable possessions as well, including those held overseas.

The proposal is based on a foreseen electronic wealth and asset register being prepared for the 2017-18 period, with the goal being to rake in 2.65 billion euros in annual taxes from the specific measure -- the same figure as the unpopular current property tax, known as ENFIA.

