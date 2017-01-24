Moscovici dampens expectations for breakthrough on Greek program at upcoming Eurogroup

EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Tuesday appeared to lower expectations for a breakthrough at Thursday's Eurogroup meeting regarding the now delayed second review of the Greek program (third bailout).

Speaking to reporter in Dublin, the French Commissioner said it was obvious that a conclusion of the review will not come on Thursday. Nevertheless, he said he hoped such a development will be forthcoming.

Moreover, he said the intent of the meeting will be to move things towards a resolution.

On his part, ESM managing director Klaus Regling was quoted on Tuesday as referring to Greece as a "special case that needs more time". He added, however, that European creditors' approach is working vis-a-vis the crisis-battered country.