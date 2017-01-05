Another 2 new vessels for Diana Shipping

The NYSE-listed shipping group Diana recently announced the addition of two newly built vessels into its fleet, with the bulk carriers "San Francisco" and "Newport News" - both honoring well-known US ports -- each able to transport 208,500 dwt.

The original construction contract for the two vessels was signed in May 2013.

The two additions bring the number of vessels managed by Diana Shipping, which is controlled by CEO and chairman Simeon Palios, to 48 bulk carriers -- 5.7 million dwt and with an average age of 7.6 years.

According to reports, the "San Francisco" was chartered by Singapore's Koch Shipping for a daily rate of 11,750 USD, minus a 5-percent commission, and over a period of 12 to 16 months.

The "Newport News" was chartered by the Geneva's SwissMarine Services S.A. for a period of between 22 to 26 months.

Additionally, Diana Shipping announced that it recently borrowed 57.24 million USD from the Export-Import Bank of China to finance the purchase of the two vessels.