Aegean: Cooperation with Saudia on codeshare flights

A new partnership for codeshare flights was announced by Aegean and Saudia, the airline of Saudi Arabia, during the Arabian Travel Market 2024 (ATM) in Dubai.

This new commercial partnership will offer more travel options to passengers of both airlines, who will now benefit from a significantly enhanced flight schedule between Greece and Saudi Arabia.

Upon this agreement, passengers will have increased travel options for flights to and from Athens, Jeddah and Riyadh, while enjoying the unique travel experience and high travel services offered by both airlines. More specifically, through this agreement, Aegean will add its code to Saudia’s flights to and from Jeddah and Riyadh, while respectively Saudia will add its code to Aegean’s flights to and from Jeddah and Riyadh. The codeshare flights of the two companies start immediately, while tickets are already available for booking from the end of April through the airlines’ websites aegeanair.com and saudia.com or through travel agencies. The two airlines intend to gradually expand their cooperation for other routes.