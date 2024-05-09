Titan plans to list Titan America subsidiary on US stock market

Titan announced that it intends to proceed with a US stock market listing of the Group’s subsidiary, Titan America, raising funds that will facilitate the financing of the future growth and investment opportunities of the TITAN Group and Titan America.

Titan America, with sales of 1.6 billion euros, is a dynamic and fully vertically integrated company, operating in the highly developed major economic regions of the US East Coast, with presence and leadership in the markets of Florida, the Mid-Atlantic states and in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area. The listing is expected to take place on a New York Stock Exchange and will be accompanied by a public offering of a minority stake, commensurate with the usual offering of shares in US public offerings.

The process will not impose a tax burden on the Group and is expected to be completed in early 2025.