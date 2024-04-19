Piraeus Port Authority participates in 1st “Logistics & Transports Thessaloniki Expo”

The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) participated in the 1st “Logistics & Transports Expo”, held in Thessaloniki, with the participation of representatives of the road, rail and port transport sector and logistics, the political, business world and institutional bodies exchanging views on the transport and supply chain, with an emphasis on Northern Greece and the Balkans.

The exhibition was attended by the president of PPA SA, Yu Zenggang, and other executives of the company, who had the opportunity to collaborate and discuss the critical issues of the transport sector, the new trends created in the market and above all the important role of the country and Northern Greece and Thrace, which due to its geographical position is a key transit hub and is constantly developing and showing great dynamics as well as new possibilities.

PPA SA and the port of Piraeus, in which services are provided for all port activities, is playing an important role in the establishment of the country and its emergence worldwide as an important business and transportation center.