Shanghai-Athens direct flight: Fam trip of Chinese travel agents

A familiarization trip (fam trip) to Greece for 37 senior executives of leading travel agencies from eight provinces of Eastern China (Yangze Delta) took place from April 6 to April 13.

It was organized by the Chinese airline Juneyao Air, the cruise company Celestyal Cruises and the Chinese agency HCG, with the cooperation of the Greek National Tourist Organization (GNTO), in the context of the launch from April 2 of the new non-stop Shanghai-Athens intercontinental flight by Juneyao Air.

The aim of the trip was to familiarize the Chinese tourist agents with the Greek tourist product, in order to further strengthen the flow of visitors from Eastern China to Greece.

During their stay in our country, the members of the Chinese delegation took a cruise to Mykonos, Santorini, Patmos, Crete and Rhodes, visited the most important attractions of Athens and Nafplio, while they had the opportunity to participate in the GNTO’s official dinner held in the area of the Acropolis.

Juneyao Air’s Shanghai-Athens flight is one of the company’s total of four intercontinental routes and will initially operate three times a week (every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).