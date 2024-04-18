Greece ranks first as top ship management center

Greece ranks first in the world, as the largest ship management center, according to the latest annual report by Menon Economics and DNV.

However, as a leading shipping center, our country loses one place to Singapore, and is in second place.

Despite the fact that Greece is first in ship management, fleet size and value, Singapore holds the first position in terms of top shipping centers followed by Athens, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hamburg.

Followed by London, Copenhagen, Rotterdam and Oslo.

Athens’ strengths are deeply rooted in its strong ship-owning community, with Greek shipowners playing a key role in the shipping industry for decades.

It offers top-notch services covering shipping operations, as well as technical and crew management, while employing specialist local talents.

However, there is still a perception that Athens mainly serves local Greek shipping companies and not international entities. Consequently, experts have turned their trust to other prominent shipping centers, notably Singapore and Dubai.