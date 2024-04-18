SKY express: Passenger traffic up 15%, revenue up 26% in Q1

SKY express announced that its passenger traffic rose by 15% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023.

The increase in domestic passenger traffic reached 5%, while the corresponding international traffic jumped 42.5%. The number of flights increased by 7% while the strong growth of all the above indicators led to a significant increase in the company’s revenue (+26%).

Increase in itineraries

SKY express continues its successful course in 2024 with a 26% increase in the frequency of major European destinations.

In particular, according to the company’s announcement, the itineraries from Athens to Rome, Milan and Munich, as well as the itineraries from Heraklion, Crete to Paris, are being strengthened. Also, new routes from Athens to Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Warsaw, as well as from Rhodes to Paris, and from Heraklion to Larnaca are added to the company’s flight schedule.

The airline’s international scheduled flight schedule has been further strengthened as overseas destinations have reached 15, while more than 3,000 charter flights are added from France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Slovakia, Moldova, Serbia, Romania, Poland and Italy, in cooperation with the biggest tour operators.