Mytilineos and Powerledger collaborate for clean energy tracking and smart sourcing

Mytilineos, through Protergia, in partnership with Powerledger (POWERLEDGER) is planning to introduce energy provenance tracking and tracing features in Greece.

Based on the Powerledger platform, Mytilineos and Protergia’s consumers can now track, trace, and visualise where their energy comes from in near real-time, and track their carbon footprint granularly. Simultaneously, they can take action on their energy consumption, shifting it to a time with a greener energy supply or investing in storage solutions. The platform can also help them make smarter procurement decisions, such as signing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that contribute to a more hybrid energy portfolio, adapting better to their energy needs. As part of the partnership, the two companies are also delivering smart solutions like green energy tracking and price discovery for EV charging points.

The most important features of the Mytilineos – Powerledger partnership are the following:

– It allows consumers to trace, visualise near real-time energy using blockchain and AI.

– It provides Mytilineos to gain a deeper insight into customer behaviour, preferences, and energy demand patterns and generates a “ carbon free energy score” to understand what percentage of the meter energy consumption has been matched with carbon free energy generation.

– It provides Mytilineos visibility over their entire energy portfolio, including onsite generation, PPAs and Guarantees of Origins (GOs).

– It enables ‘time’ and ‘location’ stamping of energy generation and consumption, allowing for a seamless transition to a 24/7 renewable energy system.

The Powerledger blockchain meticulously tracks and traces the supplied energy from its generation source to its point of consumption, from smart meter data. It ensures a secure and cost-efficient digital record of every supplied kilowatt-hour (kWh), delivering unparalleled transparency and accountability throughout the energy supply chain.

This partnership, utilising cutting-edge technology, underscores Mytilineos’ commitment to innovation and sustainability, positioning the company as a trailblazer in the energy transition. Through this partnership, we are providing our customers with greater transparency.