IMF on Greece: Growth at 2% and inflation at 2.7% in 2024

The IMF “sees” signs of resilience of the Greek economy despite the risks posed by geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East for Greece and the global economy.

In its report on the Global Economic Prospects, the Fund maintained its growth estimate for this year and next year at levels higher than the European average.

Unemployment, according to the Fund’s estimates, will fall below 10% in 2024 before falling further in 2025.

On the inflation front, the Fund estimated that it will move to marginally higher levels than in the Autumn 2024 forecast, without registering significant differences in relation to the estimates of the |Finance Ministry, at least for this year.

However, it seems that the target for inflation at the level of 2% will be reached in 2025, both for Greece and for the eurozone.

According to the IMF, in 2024 the Greek economy will grow at a rate more than twice the average of the eurozone, at 2%, keeping its estimate at the same levels as in the Autumn report.

As for 2025, the Fund estimated that the Greek economy will grow at a marginally lower rate than in 2024, at 1.9%.

For this year, the estimate of the Fund remains lower than the forecasts of the Greek government which, based on the budget, will reach 2.9%.

However, according to recent statements by the Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis, the Greek economy both this year and in 2025 is estimated to record an average growth rate of 2.5%.

The final estimates will be reflected in the “comprehensive” Stability Program that the government will send to Brussels by the end of the month based on the current obligation under existing fiscal rules. According to sources, the government is considering including in the text the new forecast for a growth rate of around 2.5% this year and 2025.