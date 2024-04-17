8th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference: Critical decisions

“Critical decisions” is the title of the 8th Shipping Conference to be held by Naftemporiki on Wednesday, May 15, at the Stone Warehouse of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA).
Important personalities of the shipping industry will participate in the conference, expressing their views and exchanging ideas on the critical issues concerning international maritime trade, developments at the geopolitical level, bank lending, the shipping industry, digital transformation and technical intelligence. In this context, the following thematic sections were selected to be analyzed and presented at the conference:
- Cooperation between shipping companies and banks. Financing options, opportunities and challenges facing shipping companies under the current regulatory framework and upcoming regulations (ESG[1]ETS–CII–EEXI-EEDI). All that will lead to a new banking reality in terms of supporting shipping businesses.
- Top issues of the shipping industry. The discussion focuses on issues concerning the shipowners, such as new shipbuilding options in relation to climate change measures, the wider regulatory framework, trends in international markets and how these affect charter markets. Shipping is required to adapt to a highly regulated environment following natural disasters, which leads to increased costs.
- Geopolitics, international competition and shipping. Conflicts disrupting the world map, climate change, regional measures and how they affect the geopolitical map, freight transport and international maritime trade. The climate of uncertainty that exists regarding the future of shipping due to the upheavals observed worldwide and the best practice to follow.
- Digital transformation and artificial intelligence. Innovative technology proposals and data analysis that will impact shipping companies. Can Greece become a Silicon Valley for shipping? Piraeus hosts the majority of the Greek fleet and as a result it will be at the center of developments.