Thessaloniki Port welcomes largest containership in its history

This is Apl Detroit (built in 2014 with Singapore flag), 328.2 meters long and with a capacity of 9,326 TEUs, i.e. almost 40% more than what had been recorded to date at the port’s Container Terminal.

The containership started its journey on March 27 from the port of Alexandria and is expected to complete it on June 12, with the final destination being South Korea.

Expansion investments

As “Naftemporiki” recently reported, the launch of the major investment for the extension of the sixth pier has entered the final stretch.

The expansion is the largest of the committed investments of the Thessaloniki Port Authority, with an estimated initial budget of 130 million euros.

The project will expand the container terminal and increase the capacity of ships that can be accommodated in the port, as it will be able to serve containerships, with a capacity of up to 24,000 TEUs.