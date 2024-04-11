Greece’s shipbuilding industry sets the bar high in 2024

The Greek shipbuilding industry is setting the bar high for 2024. According to the estimates of “Naftemporiki”, more than 500 commercial ships of all types carried out repairs in the country in 2023.

Only in the Onex Group (Syros and Elefsis shipyards, which gradually became operational last year), approximately 170 large ships were built. Also, 270 ships of all types and sizes were accommodated in the Perama Shipyard Repair Zone of the Piraeus Port Organization.

The situation is expected to further improve in 2024. The Skaramangas Shipyards have carried out work on 10 commercial ships in only 45 days of operation.

Skaramangas Shipyards

The Greek-owned chemical tanker “Alfa Sea” of the ENEA Management company, inaugurated Skaramangas Shipyards this year. So far, repairs have been made to 10 ships in the country’s largest shipyards. Thanamaris currently has two large tankers in the shipyards. More specifically, maintenance work is carried out on the ships “Seagrace” & “Seasprite.”

Onex Group

Onex Group expects more than 200 ships for repairs at the Elefsis and Syros shipyards in 2024. Recently, the Elefsis shipyards inaugurated tank No. 3 (aframax), which was renamed to “Stavros Niarchos”, while No. 2 was renamed to “Stratis Andreadis” and No. 1 to “Yiannis Goulandris”.

Panos Xenokostas, president of ONEX, recently revealed that he will sign an agreement with the Attica group for the construction of an eco-cruise ship by the end of May.

Xenokostas also announced that two 28-meter tugboats will be built at the Elefsis Shipyards on behalf of a Greek company.

Port of Piraeus

At the same time, the port of Piraeus is constantly raising the standards of the services it offers. Two new shipbuilding cranes, double level luffing jib cranes, arrived in Piraeus on Friday, April 5, in order to be unloaded in the immediate future at positions 1 and 2 in the Perama Shipyard Repair Zone for which they are intended.

The modern and state-of-the-art cranes change the landscape in the shipbuilding repair zone, as they have a lifting capacity of 40 tons and can handle repair work for ships up to 55 meters in height.