Russian aggression does not concern only Ukraine, but also the West and the democratic world. This was the message that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, sent on Wednesday from the Delphi Economic Forum IX.

It is so aggressive against democratic institutions and the West, while its basic narrative is that the West is “devilish,” Zelensky stated.

Αs he said, the main problem is that they hate everything beyond their borders, stressing that they must be totally isolated.

He once again pointed to the need to strengthen support – in terms of financial and arms shipments – to Ukraine, while he assured that Western artillery is not used against Russian targets on Russian soil.

The artillery sent by allies is never aimed at Russian soil, he said and added: “We only use artillery produced in Ukraine in attacks against Russian military and energy targets.”