TIF reconstruction to be announced over the next days

The reconstruction of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) is expected to start in the next few days, the president of TIF-Helexpo SA, Tasos Tzikas, stated.

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, a meeting among the competent authorities will take place on April 18 and will be attended by ministers, the regional governor of Central Macedonia, the mayor of Thessaloniki and all the involved parties.

He also called on all citizens and organizations to support the project, which “will change the city and make it more attractive to live and work in.” He explained that a percentage higher than 60% will be provided to the city and its residents for use as a green space, parks, ponds etc.

The above developments were announced by Tzikas during the press conference for the Freskon Exhibition as well as the Logistics and Transports Thessaloniki Expo.

Honored countries from Latin America

In the same press conference, the managing director of TIF, Kyriakos Pozrikidis, said that Latin American countries are likely to participate in the next TIF organizations as honored countries. Among the candidate countries are Peru, Chile and others.

Regarding the TIF to be held in September 2026, Poland will probably be the honored country, the president of the Hellenic-Polish Chamber of Commerce & Investments, Kyros Lazaridis, revealed in response to a question from “Naftemporiki.”