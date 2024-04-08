Greek ports and shipping companies enhance cooperation

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Hellenic Ports Association and the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies (SEEN).

The two bodies agreed to have joint action to deal with problems related to infrastructure, security and the operation of ports, as well as their cooperation for the transition to “green” forms of energy and alternative fuels.

The cooperation agreement was signed by the president of the Hellenic Ports Association, Athanasios Liagos, and the president of SEEN Dionysis Theodoratos at the headquarters of the Hellenic Ports Association in Piraeus after the board meeting.

It is noted that the green transition of coastal shipping is directly combined with the green infrastructures planned by the ports, some of which already participate in many EU programs.

As mentioned by the president of ELIME and the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of OLTH S.A. Athanasios Liagos, the first concern of the Greek ports in order to cope with the challenges of the time is to modernize their infrastructures, so that they become smart ports, emphasizing at the same time cyber security.

In this way they will ensure the fastest service of their cargoes, they will reduce the waiting times of the ships and thus they will help the transport companies to reduce the costs on the one hand, while on the other hand the ports will be able to increase their cargo handling volumes. This applies both to material bulk cargo and containers, as well as to Cruise and Coast passengers.