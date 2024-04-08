JTI: Cluster of business activity based in Athens

JTGroup will seal the strategic investment of JTI (Japan Tobacco International) in Greece with the upcoming visit of its president, Mutsuo Iwai, in the spring of 2024 in the framework of the Year of Culture-Tourism, which marks the 125 years of bilateral relations between Greece and Japan.

After the acquisition of a factory in Xanthi, JTI has invested approximately 40 million euros to upgrade the unit, while in 2023 it proceeded to the purchase of tobacco from the Greek tobacco producers amounting to 36 million euros. The company absorbs 1/3 of domestic tobacco production, a 50% increase compared to 2020, to produce its products internationally. The annual production of cigarettes now reaches 5 billion pieces.

JTI is already creating an activity cluster in Greece, Cyprus and Malta with headquarters in Athens. At the same time, the company is taking the initiative to create a strong network to support the requests of the industry in Thrace, as recently announced by the Financial Director of JTI Greece, Cyprus and Malta, Charalambos Thamnidis, at the 2nd Forum for Eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

Invitation to industries of Thrace

In this context, JTI will extend an invitation to important industries in Thrace in order to proceed with cooperation in matters of organization, infrastructure and networks in the region. The company’s intention is to form a strong team that will work with the national and European authorities of all interested parties to adopt incentives and implement infrastructure projects, which will be complementary to other entrepreneurship actors in the region.

In October 2023 Greece became one of the first 10 markets in which JTI launched the new innovative Ploom smoke heating product, which is now gradually available throughout the territory. The product will be distributed through the company’s partner network.